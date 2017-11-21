General Hospital Video: Tamara Braun (ex-Carly) Returns to Shake Things Up

General Hospital‘s game of very familiar faces in new-ish places adds its latest, fun wrinkle this Wednesday when Tamara Braun aka Carly No. 2 returns — and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at her first scene.

Already this fall, Steve Burton, a Daytime Emmy winner for his previous run as Jason Morgan né Quartermaine, returned to the ABC sudser in a mystery-shrouded role. Braun, meanwhile, succeeded Sarah Brown as Carly, the role she played from 2001 to 2005 (picking up a Daytime Emmy nod along the way).

In the sneak peek above, Sonny and Carly (currently played by Laura Wright) prepare Josslyn Jacks and her boyfriend Oscar Nemo for the arrival of a special guest. Whose lives “will never be the same” once that front door opens? Press play above to watch Braun’s (slightly, wonderfully meta) encore.

Since wrapping her GH run, Braun has played All My Children’s Reese and Days of Our Lives’ Ava/Taylor (for which she won her first Daytime Emmy), as well as guested on shows such as Supernatural, Castle and Bosch.