Dancing With the Stars Finale Recap: Did the Right Couple Win Season 25?

Two early frontrunners were pitted against one lovable underdog on Tuesday’s Dancing With the Stars season finale.

Though actor-singer Jordan Fisher and violinist Lindsey Stirling were favorites to win the Mirrorball from Week 1, actor-turned-race car driver Frankie Muniz spent the last two months winning over audience members (and winning votes) by proving himself in the ballroom time and again.

But which finalist walked away with that shiny trophy on Tuesday night?

Before we could find out, Dancing With the Stars treated us to a two-hour nostalgia trip, featuring memorable performances from the season and enough sentimental video packages to have you burning through an entire box of Kleenex. (It’s been an hour, and I’m still sniffling over that Children’s Hospital Los Angeles segment.)

For their penultimate round of scored dances, Lindsey, Frankie and Jordan all reprised a favorite routine from the past 10 weeks. Lindsey revisited her jive from Guilty Pleasures Night (and received a perfect score); Frankie dusted off his Argentine tango from Disney Night (and received a perfect score); and Jordan took another stab at his Latin Night samba (and received — wait for it — a perfect score!).

The contestants also performed their 24-hour fusion dances, a staple of every Dancing finale in which couples have one day to master a routine that combines two dance styles.

* Lindsey Stirling and pro Mark Ballas — Cha-Cha/Tango — 30/30

* Frankie Muniz and pro Witney Carson — Foxtrot/Tango — 28/30

* Jordan Fisher and pro Lindsay Arnold — Salsa/Paso Doble — 30/30

And then, after 120 minutes of relentless holiday cheer and skimpy Santa outfits, it was at last time to learn which couple had earned the Mirrorball trophy.

Your Season 25 champions are… Jordan and Lindsay! Lindsey and Mark nabbed second place, while Frankie and Witney placed third. (And extra kudos to the roughly 68 percent of you who predicted that Jordan and Lindsay would triumph over their competitors.)

That’s a wrap, Dancing fans! Do you agree with Jordan and Lindsay’s victory? If not, who were you rooting for? Drop a comment below with your thoughts on the Season 25 finale.