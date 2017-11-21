Charlie Rose Officially Fired at CBS, Network Cites 'Intolerable Behavior'

CBS has formally parted ways with Charlie Rose, just a day after the veteran newsman was accused of sexually harassing multiple women over a 20-year period.

The following email was sent out to CBS employees on Tuesday.

NEW: CBS News terminates Charlie Rose following allegations of sexual misconduct. "There is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace," says CBS News President David Rhodes. pic.twitter.com/hiqPCJ2MGY — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 21, 2017

In Monday’s Washington Post story, eight women came forward with similar stories about the CBS This Morning cohost, detailing how Rose made sexually inappropriate phone calls, exposed himself and groped women without their permission. The accusations range in date from the 1990s to 2011. Following the story’s release, CBS suspended Rose from his regular CBS This Morning and 60 Minutes duties, while PBS announced that it was halting production on the anchor’s self-titled interview show.

“In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked,” Rose said in a statement to the Washington Post. “Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues. It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.

“I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too,” Rose concluded. “All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.”