TVLine Items: The Magicians Season 3 Premiere, L Word Revival Boss and More

Can you feel the magic in the air?

The Magicians will return for Season 3 on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 9/8c on Syfy, with the Brakebills gang on a mission to bring back their magical abilities.

Check out an atmospheric trailer for the new episodes below:

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Showtime’s in-the-works The L Word revival has tapped Marja-Lewis Ryan (The Four-Faced Liar, 6 Balloons) to serve as showrunner.

* Amazon has announced a release date and issued a new trailer for the anthology series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, which will premiere on Friday, Jan. 12. The show’s ensemble includes Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Anna Paquin (True Blood), Terrence Howard (Empire), Maura Tierney (The Affair) and Richard Madden (Game of Thrones), among many others.