Shantel VanSanten Joins Scorpion as [Spoiler]'s Genius Ex-Fiancée 

As she awaits word on Shooter‘s future, Shantel VanSanten has her sights set on Scorpion, playing a character whose arrival might make a certain someone… unhappy.

TVLine has learned exclusively that VanSanten is set to recur during Season 4 of the CBS drama as Toby’s onetime fiancée, Amy Berkstead, who is now married to his nemesis, pop-psychologist Quincy Berkstead (Jeff Galfer).

Amy is described as a brilliant geneticist that Toby met while at Harvard Medical School. Although she broke off their engagement due to Toby’s gambling and immaturity, she (for obvious reasons!) still has an effect on her ex all these years later.

Will newlywed Toby’s wife Happy be threatened by the beautiful and personable rival? Stay tuned for that answer and more when VanSanten makes her debut in Episode 13, airing in January after the holiday break.

In addition to her run as Shooter‘s Julie Swagger, VanSanten’s TV credits include The Flash, The Messengers and One Tree Hill.

