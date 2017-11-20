Golden Globes: Seth Meyers Reportedly Nears Deal to Host 2018 Ceremony

It’s going to be a Late Night at January’s Golden Globes ceremony: Seth Meyers is reportedly close to signing on to host the 2018 edition of the annual awards show.

The report comes from our sister site Variety, who notes that the Jan. 7 ceremony is just seven weeks away, so an official announcement should be coming soon. It’s a natural fit: NBC airs the Golden Globes, and Meyers hosts NBC’s Late Night. (His late-night colleague Jimmy Fallon hosted the 2017 ceremony.) Variety says the network also approached Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish and the duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler about emceeing this year’s Globes.

Meyers’ relationship with NBC dates back to his days as cast member and head writer of Saturday Night Live. He’s been the host of Late Night, which follows Fallon’s Tonight Show, since 2014.

He’s not one to shy away from controversial political commentary, either — his Late Night monologues are typically packed with Trump-skewering gags — so expect to see Meyers take on the president head-on, along with Hollywood’s still-simmering sexual harassment scandal, if he does land the gig.

What’s your take on Seth Meyers hosting the Globes: too safe, too politically edgy or just right? Cast your vote in the comments.