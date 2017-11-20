NAACP Image Awards: Insecure and Queen Sugar Lead TV Nominees

OWN’s Queen Sugar scored seven total nominations for the 49th NAACP Image Awards, leading the TV pack.

HBO’s Insecure followed with six nods, while creator and star Issa Rae by herself amassed four (including two for writing and one as an Entertainer of the Year contender). Only Mary J. Blige and JAY-Z earned more individual noms, with five each.

Fox’s Empire and ABC’s black-ish each netted five nominations.

The NAACP Image Awards, which celebrate the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, will be broadcast live Monday, Jan. 15 on TV One.

The major TV nominees are as follows:

Outstanding Drama Series

• “Greenleaf” (OWN)

• “Power” (Starz)

• “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

• “This Is Us” (NBC)

• “Underground” (WGN America)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

• Kofi Siriboe – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

• Mike Colter – “Marvel’s The Defenders” (Netflix)

• Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz)

• Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us ” (NBC)

• T errence Howard – “Empire” (FOX)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

• Jurnee Smollett-Bell – “Underground” (WGN America)

• Kerry Washington – “Scandal” (ABC)

• Rutina Wesley – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

• Taraji P. Henson – “Empire” (FOX)

• Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

• Bryshere Gray – “Empire” (FOX)

• Dondre Whitfield – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

• Joe Morton – “Scandal” (ABC)

• Jussie Smollett – “Empire” (FOX)

• Trai Byers – “Empire” (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

• Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN)

• Naturi Naughton – “Power” (Starz)

• Samira Wiley – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

• Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

• Tina Lifford – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Outstanding Comedy Series

• “Ballers” (HBO)

• “black-ish” (ABC)

• “Dear White People” (Netflix)

• “Insecure” (HBO)

• “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

• Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC)

• Aziz Ansari – “Master of None” (Netflix)

• Dwayne Johnson – “Ballers” (HBO)

• Keegan-Michael Key – “Friends from College” (Netflix)

• RonReaco Lee – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

￼￼￼￼￼￼Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

• Danielle Brooks – “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)

• Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

• Loretta Devine – “The Carmichael Show” (NBC)

• Niecy Nash – “Claws” (TNT)

• Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish ” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

• Ernie Hudson – “Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)

• Jay Ellis – “Insecure” (HBO)

• John David Washington – “Ballers” (HBO)

• Omar Miller – “Ballers” (HBO)

• Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

• Leslie Jones – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

• Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)

• Tichina Arnold – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

• Uzo Aduba – “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)

• Yvonne Orji – “Insecure” (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

• Bryshere Grey – “The New Edition Story” (BET)

• Idris Elba – “Guerrilla” (Showtime)

• Laurence Fishburne – “Madiba” (BET)

• Mack Wilds – “Shots Fired” (FOX)

• Woody McClain – “The New Edition Story” (BET)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

• Jill Scott – “Flint” (Lifetime)

• Oprah Winfrey – “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” (HBO)

• Queen Latifah – “Flint” (Lifetime)

• Regina King – “American Crime” (ABC)

• Sanaa Lathan – “Shots Fired” (FOX)