Dancing With the Stars Finale: Who Will Win Season 25? (And Who Should?)

On the eve of Dancing With the Stars‘ 25th season finale, the remaining four couples danced for the last three spots — which means somebody had to go. (Math was never a strength of mine, but I’m pretty sure that’s how it works.)

It should come as no surprise that Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold led the pack, receiving perfect scores for their Charleston (set to Pitbull’s “Bad Man”) and their Freestyle, a “crackerjack of a performance” to the tune of “Puttin’ on the Ritz.” And as you can see in the photo above, they had a damn good time racking up those 40’s.

Also not surprising: The powerhouse pairing of Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas also enjoyed a night full of perfect scores for their Quickstep and Freestyle, though I’d personally award bonus points to Stirling for that epic electric violin breakdown. Holy. Moly.

Not that the other two pairs didn’t bring their A-game: Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson nabbed double 38’s for their Foxtrot (set to Frank Sinatra’s “I Won’t Dance”) and their Freestyle (set to Woodkid’s “Run Boy Run”). Lastly, Drew Scott and Emma Slater earned a 36 for their Paso doble — the lowest score of the night — but redeemed themselves by getting a 39 for their Freestyle.

But as I clumsily mentioned earlier, one couple had say goodbye tonight, and that was couple was… Scott and Slater.

Time to weigh in: Was the right pair given the boot tonight? And which couple will you root for in tomorrow’s finale, regardless of who you actually expect to win? Cast your vote(s) below, then drop a comment explaining your picks.

