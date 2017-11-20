Arrowverse Crossover Extended Promo: Earth-X Nazis Crash Barry/Iris Wedding

“Nazis? I hate Nazis.”

Two Arrowverse heroes team up for that Indiana Jones callback in the extended promo for next week’s two-night, four-show crossover event, which is set in motion by the ultimate wedding crashing.

In the promo below, the big day (and the love in the air that comes with it) for The Flash’s Barry and Iris gets interrupted by the aforementioned adversaries, at which instant the church full of heroes swing into action — some slitting open their wedding finery for unencumbered butt-kicking as needed. From there, you get a quick primer on Earth-X from The Flash’s Harry, before the good guys begin clashing with their evil counterparts.

DC's greatest heroes unite in the 2-night crossover event, #CrisisOnEarthX, starting next Monday at 8/7c on The CW. pic.twitter.com/be9B3evofP — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) November 20, 2017

The crossover will unfold across two nights, beginning with Supergirl and a specially scheduled Arrow on Monday, Nov. 27, starting at 8/7c, and concluding with The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 8 pm. Arrowverse Crossover Event: 'Crisis on Earth-X' Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Unlike previous crossover events in which you could “tell” which of the superhero shows you were watching, “This year it is a four-hour movie,” Stephen Amell told TVLine. “The note that I got when I was speaking with one of our producers is, “When you tune in… if you didn’t know what order the shows were in, you shouldn’t be able to tell.”

The official synopsis follows:

“Crisis on Earth X”: Barry and Iris’s wedding brings the gang together, but things go awry when villains from Earth-X attack the ceremony. All of the superheroes band together with help from their super friends like Citizen Cold (guest star Wentworth Miller), The Ray (guest star Russell Tovey, Quantico), Felicity Smoak, Iris West and Alex Danvers to take on their most formidable villains yet. Earth’s mightiest heroes – Green Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash and White Canary – lead their teams into battle to save the world.”

