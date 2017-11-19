Supergirl Stars Tease Kara and Mon-El's Uneasy Reunion, the Legion's Arrival

Mon-El finally re-enters Supergirl‘s orbit on Monday (The CW, 8/7c), but before you get too excited, you might want to heed this warning from star Melissa Benoist: “It won’t be the reunion you expect.”

As recently revealed in first-look photos from the episode, Mon-El returns accompanied by Saturn Girl (played by Bollywood actress Amy Jackson), a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes in DC Comics lore. According to Benoist, this creates “a brand new set of problems that you’ll see pretty quickly.”

And Kara isn’t the only character with reservations about Mon-El’s new squad.

“There’s a skepticism,” Chyler Leigh admits. “You figure out and understand what happened with Mon-El and the time that’s passed and what that looks like. It’s not an easy pill to swallow no matter what, and Alex is always going to be protective of her sister. And with the Legion coming in, it’s like you never have a down moment or a dull moment. It’s like you’ve got to deal with these things, and arrgh, everything comes in, and it all just falls down at once. There’s not a lot of time for dwelling.”

Katie McGrath acknowledges that the Legion’s introduction is “such a massive part of Season 3” and she “would imagine” that Lena will become involved in the team’s intergalactic shenanigans at some point — but Lena’s first priority is making sure that Kara is OK. “Kara is her best friend, and the love of [her] life has just come back. That is going to impact on everyone, I think.”

And then there’s the question on everyone’s mind: Will Kara strike up a romance with the Legion’s Brainiac 5, who has a special relationship with the Girl of Steel throughout DC Comics’ various iterations of their story? “I think my lips have to be sealed on that one,” Benoist says.

What do you hope to see from Mon-El’s long-awaited return? Drop your thoughts in a comment below. (With reporting by Vlada Gelman)