Two of the fiercest females in music came together Sunday for a duet you probably didn’t know you wanted — but still totally enjoyed.

Pink and Kelly Clarkson opened the 2017 American Music Awards with a powerful performance of R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts,” dedicated to American first responders. Watch footage of their duet below (which we’ll update with an official video when it becomes available):

Kelly Clarkson e Pink, uma dupla poderosa mostrando pro mundo todo o poder de suas vozes! #TapeteVermelhoE #AMAs pic.twitter.com/xtqiL4seoZ — E! Online Brasil (@eonlinebrasil) November 20, 2017

The duet was intro’d by Jamie Foxx, who began by saying that “we needed the power of music to help us heal” from so much that happened this year. “In those moments of crisis, heroes emerged,” he said, before introducing several first responders. “They ran towards the danger when it would have been so easy to run away.” Lastly, before introducing the singers, he said, “We look forward to 2018 with hope, for even as we mourn those who we lost, we know this: Together, we can unite as a people and as a nation.”

“TOGETHER we can unite as a people and as a nation.” – @iamjamiefoxx opens @AMAs with first responders who “ran towards the danger.” #AMAs pic.twitter.com/1qD6sZncad — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 20, 2017

But to whom should we give credit for inspiring this magical mashup? Here’s one possibility: During a recent episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, a fan basically begged Pink to team up with Clarkson for a remake of Barba Streisand and Donna Summer’s 1979 jam “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough),” which prompted Pink to profess her admiration for the original American Idol winner.

“If I did a song with Kelly Clarkson, I would get outsung,” Pink told host Andy Cohen — a fear she apparently conquered prior to Sunday’s performance.

So, did Pink and Clarkson's duet live up to the hype?