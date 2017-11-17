True Detective Season 3: Carmen Ejogo to Star Opposite Mahershala Ali

You can stop making your #TrueDetectiveSeason3 memes now: Oscar winner Mahershala Ali finally has a partner in the cast.

Carmen Ejogo (Zero Hour) will star alongside Ali in the third season of HBO’s True Detective, TVLine has learned. Ejogo will play Amelia Reardon, an Arkansas schoolteacher who has a connection to two children who went missing in the 1980s. Season 3 of the crime anthology “tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods,” per the network’s official description.

As we reported back in August, Ali will star as Arkansas state police detective Wayne Hays. (Something tells us Wayne will be the one looking into those missing children… and maybe Amelia helps him find them?) Creator Nic Pizzolatto returns to write and direct in Season 3, which doesn’t have a premiere date set yet. Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier will helm episodes as well.

Ejogo is a prominent film actress, appearing in Alien: Covenant and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and playing Coretta Scott King in the Oscar-winning film Selma. She co-starred as FBI agent Rebecca “Beck” Riley in the short-lived ABC drama Zero Hour, and currently is starring in Season 2 of Starz’s The Girlfriend Experience.