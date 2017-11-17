The Originals Final Season Scoop: Meet the Human Who Catches Hope's Eye

Humans don’t have the best track record on The Originals, but we’ve got a good feeling about this one — and not just because he hails from Mystic Falls.

Relative newcomer Aria Shahghasemi will appear in The CW drama’s final season as Landon, a “thoughtful, compassionate and self-aware kid from the wrong side of the tracks who catches Hope’s attention when she witnesses him being bullied by his affluent classmates,” TVLine has learned exclusively. Landon is expected to pop up in the 12th episode of Season 5.

It’s also possible, though not confirmed, that Landon could have a place in the Hope-centric spinoff currently being discussed.

Additional actors joining The Originals in its fifth season are Torrance Coombs (Reign) as Declan, a flirty Irish chef with whom Hayley will become involved, and Jedidiah Goodcare (Descendants) as Roman, a vampire who takes an interest in Hope’s family after a “mysterious incident” occurs.

The Originals will return for its final season sometime in 2018; an exact premiere date has not yet been announced.

Your thoughts on this handsome newcomer (whom you can get to know a little better via this video)? Drop ’em in a comment below.