S.W.A.T. Gets Full-Season Order at CBS

CBS’ S.W.A.T. reboot is getting some reinforcements.

The freshman police drama has scored a full-season order from CBS, TVLine has learned. That will take S.W.A.T.‘s first season to a total of 20 episodes, according to a source. Also, CBS has ordered three additional episodes of the freshman sitcom 9JKL, which stars Mark Feuerstein as an out-of-work actor stuck living in an apartment between his parents and his brother.

Currently airing Thursdays at 10/9c, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a Los Angeles S.W.A.T. sergeant assigned to lead a specialized tactical unit — and also to bridge the gap between the LAPD and the city’s black community. S.W.A.T. premiered on Nov. 2 to 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating — well shy of fellow freshman SEAL Team‘s debut numbers (9.9 mil/1.5) — and has ticked down with both of its subsequent airings, most recently landing at 6.3 mil and a 0.9.

S.W.A.T. joins SEAL Team and Young Sheldon as one of CBS’ fall success stories: Those two have both earned full-season orders already. Among CBS’ fall freshman crop, only the Jeremy Piven-led drama Wisdom of the Crowd has failed to score any additional episodes thus far.