Suits Spinoff Adds S.H.I.E.L.D. Alum Simon Kassianides as Series Regular

The Suits spinoff is still staffing up: Simon Kassianides (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) has joined the cast as a series regular.

Kassianides will play an enigmatic tough guy with connections to the mayor of Chicago, as well as the city’s top developer, according to our sister site Deadline. His character will be introduced in the upcoming Season 7 finale of Suits, which will serve as a backdoor pilot for the spinoff. Gina Torres is set to reprise her Suits role as attorney Jessica Pearson in the spinoff, which sees Jessica entering the world of Chicago politics.

The Suits spinoff, which is still untitled, isn’t guaranteed to make it to series, but it did add Rebecca Rittenhouse (The Mindy Project) and Morgan Spector (The Mist) to its cast last week.

Kassianides played HYDRA agent Sunil Bakshi on ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., who was killed off in Season 2, but lives on in the Framework virtual-reality universe. (It’s a long story.) His other TV roles include How to Get Away With Murder, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and Zoo.