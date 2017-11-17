Once Upon a Time: Weigh In on Rapunzel Twist, Visit to Wonderland

ABC’s Once Upon a Time this Friday served up its Season 7 versions of Rapunzel and Wonderland, in a pair of back-to-back episodes. Did the new takes improve on the past? And what new twists were on tap?

RELATEDOnce Upon a Time Casts Robin for Season 7

ABC was not able to furnish me with advanced screeners of this week’s two episodes, and I had plans (on a Friday night, imagine!), so… no recap follows. Instead, I leave you with the loglines for each episode plus the vivid memories of what your eyeballs just watched on the TV box to spark a rollicking conversation of what happened. Dig in!

Season 7, Episode 7 — “Eloise Gardener”: In pursuit of revenge, Hook seeks a dark and powerful magic, but an encounter with Rapunzel could alter his fate forever. Meanwhile, in Hyperion Heights, Ivy’s plot to take down Victoria intensifies and has unexpected consequences for Jacinda and Lucy. Rogers enlists Henry and Tilly’s help in his ongoing quest to find the missing Eloise Gardner, but what he discovers isn’t what meets the eye.

Season 7, Episode 8 — “Pretty in Blue”: In an attempt to prevent a distressed Alice from running away, Henry and Ella follow her into Wonderland. Once there, Henry realizes that Ella has a surprising connection to this strange world. In Hyperion Heights, Jacinda reconnects with an old friend in a last ditch effort to regain custody of Lucy, but her decision to enlist outside help could put a strain on her burgeoning relationship with Henry.

Want scoop on Once, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.