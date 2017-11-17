Nashville to End After Season 6

A season-and-a-half after Rayna Jaymes went to her final resting place, Nashville will, too: CMT announced Friday that the upcoming fifth season will be the country-music drama’s last.

“All of us on Nashville are so incredibly grateful to the show’s fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters,” executive producer Marshall Herskovitz said via statement. “And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns — and amazing music! — that made Nashville such an exciting journey for the last six years.”

The cancellation is actually the series’ second; longtime fans will recall that ABC gave the drama the ax in 2016, but CMT saved the show by offering a pickup almost a month later.

“After more than 120 episodes of unforgettable television, we believe that creatively it is time for the series to come to its triumphant close at the end of the upcoming season” Kevin Beggs, chairman of Lionsgate Television Group, said in a statement. “We’re very proud of our incredibly talented cast and crew, the creative brilliance of our showrunners, and the loyal support of our great partners at CMT, Hulu and ABC Studios. Most importantly, we owe a special debt of thanks to the Nashville fans who propelled the series to an incredible run. We owe it to them to make the sixth season the most exciting and memorable of all.”

Season 6 of Nashville will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 4. As reported earlier in November, Rachel Bilson has exited the series and will not appear in upcoming episodes.

