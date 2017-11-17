Guardians of the Galaxy Video: Stan Lee Cameos in New Disney XD Miniseries

Stan Lee is becoming a casualty of his own creation.

Disney XD is preparing to roll out a series of shorts titled (deep breath…) LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – Guardians of the Galaxy: The Thanos Threat, the first of which — in keeping with Marvel tradition — features a special appearance by the comic-book guru.

The first four shorts — “The Build Stone,” “Knowhere Man,” “The Thing About Thanos” and “I am Grooooot!” — will roll out on Disney XD between Friday, Nov. 24 and Sunday, Nov. 26. All five shorts (including the final one, titled “The BLT”) will then air in a 22-minute compilation on Saturday, Dec. 9. The first four shorts will also be available to stream on the DisneyNOW app and VOD platforms beginning Nov. 24, with the last short being added on Dec. 9.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at “The Build Stone,” which finds the Guardians racing through space in an attempt to keep the all-powerful Build Stone from falling into the hands of various ne’er-do-wells, including Ronan, Nebula and Yondu. (We’d point out Lee’s cameo for you, but something tells us you won’t have trouble finding it.)

The voice cast of the Guardians TV series — Will Friedle (Star-Lord), Vanessa Marshall (Gamora), David Sobolov (Drax), Trevor Devall (Rocket), Kevin Michael Richardson (Groot), James Arnold Taylor (Yondu) and Travis Willingham (Thor) — all reprise their roles in this series of shorts.

