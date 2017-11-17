New Doctor Who Christmas Special Video: Two Time Lords in a TARDIS!

Even one of the most famous names in all of sci-fi is susceptible to slipping every once in a while.

So in this new footage from Doctor Who‘s upcoming Christmas special, when Peter Capaldi’s Time Lord accidentally informs a bewildered soldier (played by Sherlock‘s Mark Gatiss) that he’s been fighting in World War I, the man can’t quite believe what he hears.

“Yes, but, what do you mean, ‘[World War] I,” the man asks.

“Oh, sorry,” the Doctor responds. “Spoilers.”

The special, titled “Twice Upon a Time,” also features Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor somehow crossing paths with the First Doctor, played by Game of Thrones’ David Bradley… who has strong feelings about the physical state of his just-met counterpart.

Not shown in the clip: Pearl Mackie, who — despite her apparent fate in the season finale — will appear in the special as the Doctor’s trusty companion Bill.

The special — Capaldi’s last before Jodie Whittaker takes over as the Thirteenth Doctor in Season 11— is scheduled to air on BBC America on or around Monday, Dec. 25.

