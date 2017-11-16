Castle Creators Back at ABC With New, Light Detective Procedural Take Two; Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian to Star

The spirit of Castle will loom large on ABC next season.

On the heels of news that Nathan Fillion will return to his old Alphabet Network stomping ground as the star of the cop dramedy The Rookie, ABC has announced that it has placed a straight-to-series for a new procedural from Castle creators Terri Edda Miller and Andrew W. Marlowe. Titled Take Two, the dramedy — which Miller and Marlowe have been developing for nearly two years — stars The O.C.‘s Rachel Bilson and CSI: Miami’s Eddie Cibrian as unlikely P.I. partners.

Here’s the official, Grinder-esque logline:

Ella (Bilson), the former star of a hit cop series is fresh-out-of-rehab following a bender of epic proportion. Desperate to restart her career, she talks her way into shadowing rough-and-tumble private investigator Eddie (Cibrian) as research for a potential comeback role. Though lonewolf Eddie resents the babysitting gig, high-spirited Ella proves herself to be surprisingly valuable, drawing on her acting skills and 200 episodes of playing a detective. When the press touts Ella’s role in solving a high-profile case, Eddie finds his phone ringing off the hook with new clients looking to hire the pair.

“Andrew and Terri are wonderful storytellers and this is the perfect project for their return to ABC,” said Channing Dungey, President, ABC Entertainment. “We’re excited to see Rachel and Eddie bring these characters to life.”

Bilson most recently recurred on CMT’s Nashville as a love interest for Charles Esten’s grieving widower Deacon. TVLine has confirmed that she will not be a part of the country drama’s upcoming sixth season.