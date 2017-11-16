TVLine Items: Steve Harvey to Host Fox NYE, School of Rock Axed and More

Steve Harvey will ring in 2018 the same way he spends every other day of his life: hosting.

The ubiquitous TV emcee is adding Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square to his already busy plate. (Harvey currently hosts Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud, Miss Universe, Little Big Shots, Little Big Shots: Forever Young, Steve Harvey’s Funderdome, the daytime talker Steve and — deep exhale — Fox’s revival of Showtime at the Apollo.)

The NYE special airs live on Sunday, Dec. 31, from 8 to 10 pm and 11 pm to 12:30 am ET (and on tape-delay PT).

* Nickelodeon has cancelled School of Rock after three seasons, our sister site Deadline reports. Twelve episodes, along with an hourlong finale, are still slated to air. Additionally, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn will come to an end after Season 4, which premieres in early 2018.

* Adam Rothenberg (Ripper Street) is joining AMC’s forthcoming Julianna Margulies-fronted dark comedy Dietland as a series regular, TVLine has learned. He’ll play Dominic, a rough-around-the-edges NYPD detective.

* NBCUniversal’s horror channel Chiller will shut down at year’s end, per Deadline.

* The Lifetime movie Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story, starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, will air on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 8 pm. (In more Lifetime scheduling news, the Toni Braxton-starrer Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story will premiere on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 8 pm, while the biopic The Simone Biles Story makes its debut on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8 pm.) Watch the Cocaine Godmother trailer right here: