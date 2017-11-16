NCIS: Los Angeles Sneak Peek: Hetty Is Her Most Badass Self in 200th Episode

Henrietta Lange is a literal barrel of laughs in this otherwise oh-so-serious sneak peek from the 200th episode of CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles.

When last we saw Hetty (played by two-time Teen Choice Action Actress winner Linda Hunt), her Vietnamese captor Dang (Long Nguyen) had decided that she was a far more valuable, intel-rich commodity to be auctioned off than the long-missing Harris Keane. In the exclusive clip above, we see where Hetty has since been stowed away for safe keeping — yet no cramped confines can crush her spirit, we see as she is released for a meeting with Dang. Press play to watch Hetty serve up some steely sass.

Elsewhere in the landmark episode, titled “This Is What We Do”: Back in the States, the team must locate a group of unknown assailants who illegally crossed the border and attacked California Highway Patrol officers. To that end, Homeland Security sends over Specialist Sydney Jones (Vice Principals‘ Ashley Spillers) aka Nell’s older and bossy sister to assist. Other guest stars include John M. Jackson as Admiral A.J. Chegwidden and Pamela Reed as Roberta Deeks.

Want more scoop on NCIS: LA, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.