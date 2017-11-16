NBC Musical Theater Drama Rise Getting This Is Us Timeslot in 2018; Good Girls Premiere Also Announced

The Pearson family is making way for what NBC hopes will be its next big hit.

NBC on Thursday announced that its upcoming musical theater drama Rise will air a special preview episode on Tuesday, March 13 at 10/9c, following the season finale of This Is Us. It will then usurp This Is Us‘ 9 pm timeslot moving forward.

Created by Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood), Rise tells the story of a high school teacher (How I Met Your Mother‘s Josh Radnor) in a working-class town who “sheds his own self-doubt and takes over the school’s lackluster theater department.”

NBC also announced that Good Girls, a new dramedy created by Jenna Bans (Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy), will premiere Monday, Feb. 26 at 10 pm, following the premiere of The Voice‘s spring cycle.

Good Girls follows a trio of suburban moms who rob a grocery store when they become desperate to make ends meet — but their plan hits a major snag when the manager sees one of their faces. The series stars Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Retta (Parks and Recreation) and Mae Whitman (Parenthood).

Do either (or both) of these shows sound like they’ll fit in nicely on your DVR? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.