Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and HTGAWM Midseason Premiere Date Announced

Thank God It’s… a relatively short break.
Ahead of #TGIT’s 2017 swan song tonight, ABC has announced post-holiday return dates for its Thursday one-two-three punch of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder. The Shondaland trio will kick off the back half of their respective 14th, seventh and fourth seasons on Thursday, January 18.
In other ABC midseason news, Match Game will kick off Season 3 on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 10/9c (temporarily replacing Designated Survivor, which will resume its second season in the spring), and Child Support — the new kiddie game show from Ricky Gervais — will bow on Friday, Jan. 5 at 8/7c. The latter series, hosted by Fred Savage, finds a group of adult contestants attempting to correctly answer 10 questions with the assistance of five
insufferable unpredictable kids.