George Clooney to Star in Catch-22 Limited Series Adaptation

George Clooney is set to star in and direct a six-episode adaptation of the Joseph Heller novel Catch-22.

Previously adapted as a 1970 film directed by Mike Nichols, this Paramount Television/Anonymous Content production will be penned by Luke Davies (Lion) and David Michôd (TV’s Animal Kingdom), THR.com reports. The limited series will be shopped to prospective outlets in December.

The novel, published in 1961, is set during World War II and follows Captain John Yossarian, a U.S. Army Air Forces B-25 bombardier, and the other airmen in his camp as they attempt to maintain their sanity while fulfilling service requirements. Clooney will play Colonel Cathcart, a commander who repeatedly ups the number of required combat missions before a soldier may return home, maddening Yossarian. (Martin Balsam played the role on the big screen.)

An Oscar winner, Clooney’s previous TV credits include, of course, ER (where he earned two Emmy nods), 2000’s live broadcast of Fail Safe, Sisters, Roseanne and The Facts of Life.