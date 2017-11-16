The CW Sets Midseason Return Dates for The Flash, Riverdale and 7 Others, Plus Black Lightning Premiere

The CW’s newest superhero series, Black Lightning, will strike down on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, leading out of The Flash.

Thusly, after airing its fall finale on Dec. 5, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will resume Season 3 at a new night and date TBA.

Black Lighting stars Cress Williams (Hart of Dixie) as Jefferson Pierce, a high school principal in the fictional city of Freeland who long ago was gifted with the power to harness and control electricity. His superhero persona, Black Lightning, is drawn out of a nine-year retirement when a local gang, The One Hundred, threatens his community.

The CW did not yet announce premiere dates for The Originals‘ final season, The 100 Season 5, iZombie Season 4 nor the new, Lucy Hale-fronted series Life Sentence. But a bevy of midseason return dates can be found below:

MONDAY, JAN. 1

9 pm Valor returns

FRIDAY, JAN. 5

8 pm Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns

MONDAY, JAN. 15

8 pm Supergirl returns

TUESDAY, JAN. 16

8 pm The Flash returns

9 pm BLACK LIGHTNING series premiere

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17

8 pm Riverdale returns

9 pm Dynasty returns

THURSDAY, JAN. 18

8 pm Supernatural returns

9 pm Arrow returns

FRIDAY, JAN. 26

9 pm Jane the Virgin returns

