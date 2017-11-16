The CW Sets Midseason Return Dates for The Flash, Riverdale and 7 Others, Plus Black Lightning Premiere

The CW’s newest superhero series, Black Lightning, will strike down on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, leading out of The Flash.
Thusly, after airing its fall finale on Dec. 5, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will resume Season 3 at a new night and date TBA.
Black Lighting stars Cress Williams (Hart of Dixie) as Jefferson Pierce, a high school principal in the fictional city of Freeland who long ago was gifted with the power to harness and control electricity. His superhero persona, Black Lightning, is drawn out of a nine-year retirement when a local gang, The One Hundred, threatens his community.
The CW did not yet announce premiere dates for The Originals‘ final season, The 100 Season 5, iZombie Season 4 nor the new, Lucy Hale-fronted series Life Sentence. But a bevy of midseason return dates can be found below:
MONDAY, JAN. 1
9 pm Valor returns
FRIDAY, JAN. 5
8 pm Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns
MONDAY, JAN. 15
8 pm Supergirl returns
TUESDAY, JAN. 16
8 pm The Flash returns
9 pm BLACK LIGHTNING series premiere
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17
8 pm Riverdale returns
9 pm Dynasty returns
THURSDAY, JAN. 18
8 pm Supernatural returns
9 pm Arrow returns
FRIDAY, JAN. 26
9 pm Jane the Virgin returns
