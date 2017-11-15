You're the Worst Renewed for a Fifth and Final Season at FXX

The last of the Worst is yet to come.

FXX announced on Wednesday that You’re the Worst has been renewed for a fifth and final season, to air in 2018. The acclaimed comedy’s end date was mutually agreed upon by series creator Stephen Falk and FX Networks.

The news comes as Season 4 fast approaches its end, airing a double-episode, 72-minute finale tonight starting at 10/9c.

“Stephen Falk has been an extraordinary creative partner to work with over the past four years, and it is in that spirit that we came to the mutual decision to end You’re the Worst with its fifth season,” FX Networks president of original programming Nick Grad said in a statement. “Stephen’s singular vision for the series has been its guiding force from the start and our decision, while difficult, will allow the series to end on its own terms and in a way most satisfying to its devoted fans.

“We want to thank Stephen, the cast and the crew for everything they’ve done to make You’re the Worst one of the best comedies on TV,” Grad added.

Falk in turn said, “Making You’re The Worst has been an incredible experience and FX Networks have been dream partners. I am thankful to have the opportunity to be thoroughly judged whether or not we ‘stick the landing’ — which is a thing people say now that stupid Breaking Bad had to end so damn perfectly.”