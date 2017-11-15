Veep Season 7 Production Postponed for Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Cancer Treatment, EP Confirms

Veep won’t continue its time in office until its leading lady is ready to do so, an executive producer for the HBO comedy said Wednesday.

Speaking during Sirius XM’s Press Pool, EP Frank Rich mentioned that production on the series was scheduled to have started by now, but that work on the eighth and final season wouldn’t move forward until star Julia Louis-Dreyfus was ready — confirming what TVLine reported in September after Louis-Dreyfus revealed that she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” she tweeted at the time. “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Rich added that, when possible, Louis-Dreyfus has been taking part in table reads of the upcoming episodes in Los Angeles and that she “wants to keep working as much as circumstances allow without being crazy about it.”

Earlier this year, Louis-Dreyfus set a record when she won her sixth consecutive Emmy for playing Veep‘s Selina Meyer.