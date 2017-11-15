Stana Katic's Absentia Thriller Finally Finds U.S. Home on Amazon

Stana Katic’s Castle follow-up has finally found a U.S. home.

Amazon has acquired the rights to Absentia, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The 10-episode thriller is slated to premiere sometime in 2018.

In addition, Amazon will also stream the series for Australia, Austria, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey and the U.K.

Absentia has been available to more than 15 other countries, Spain and Russia included, since as long ago as Sept. 25.

Created by Gaia Violo and Matt Cirulnick, Absentia centers on Emily Byrne (played by Katic), an FBI agent who, while hunting one of Boston’s most notorious serial killers, disappears without a trace and is declared dead. Six years later, Emily is found in a cabin in the woods, barely alive and with no memory of the years she was missing. Returning home to learn her husband (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce‘s Patrick Heusinger) has remarried and her son (Patrick McCauley) is being raised by another woman (Downton Abbey‘s Cara Theobold), she soon finds herself implicated in a new series of murders.

The series’ ensemble cast also includes Angel Bonanni (Shots Fired), Richard Brake (Ray Donovan), Neil Jackson (Sleepy Hollow), Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones), Paul Freeman (Da Vinci’s Demons) and Bruno Bichir (The Bridge).

“Absentia is an exciting new thriller which combines family and love with suspense and vindication,” Brad Beale, VP of Worldwide TV Content Acquisition at Amazon Prime Video, said in a statement. “Prime members worldwide are going to love this well written show with remarkable performances by a terrific ensemble cast led by Stana Katic in her newest lead role.”

Are you looking forward to streaming Absentia? Watch the previously released international trailer below.