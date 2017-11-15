Jenna Elfman Joins Fear TWD Season 4

The extreme makeover of Fear the Walking Dead continues: AMC announced on Wednesday that Jenna Elfman has been added to the cast as a series regular for Season 4.

Only a day earlier, TVLine reported that Garret Dillahunt would also be a regular in the coming season, the Walking Dead spinoff’s first with Andrew Chambliss (Once Upon a Time) and Ian Goldberg (Dead of Summer) as showrunners instead of the departed Dave Erickson. The transfusion of so much fresh blood would seem to suggest that the body count from Season 3’s epic finale might be higher than one would have imagined. (You’ll recall that it looked grim for Frank Dillane’s Nick, Ruben Blades’ Daniel, Colman Domingo’s Strand and Alycia Debnam-Carey’s Alicia; only Kim Dickens’ Madison was known to have survived.)

No details were immediately available about the character that the erstwhile Dharma would be playing. Her last series-regular gig was ABC’s short-lived Imaginary Mary.

What do you make of all the changes to Fear TWD? Are you psyched to see the show go in a new direction? Any characters you’d be sorry to lose? Hit the comments.