Dynasty Enlists Kelly Rutherford for Mini Gossip Girl Reunion

A former Upper East Sider is packing for a trip to Atlanta — and she’s bringing plenty of baggage.

Kelly Rutherford, who previously worked with executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage on The CW’s Gossip Girl, will appear in an upcoming episode of the network’s Dynasty reboot, TVLine has learned.

Rutherford will play Melissa Daniels, whose seemingly perfect marriage to a powerful senator is revealed to be nothing more than a face-saving sham. In private, she’s actually a “spiraling lush” whose life story serves as a cautionary tale to Cristal about the dangers of marrying men in high places.

And this is more than just a Gossip Girl reunion; Rutherford also previously appeared opposite Dynasty‘s Grant Show on the original Melrose Place.

New episodes of Dynasty air Wednesdays at 9/8c. Your thoughts on Rutherford entering the fold? Drop ’em in a comment below.