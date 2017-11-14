Nashville Sets Season 6 Premiere Date

CMT will put a little hot, country-music drama into your cold, post-holiday lives: Season 6 of Nashville will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The network tweeted the announcement Tuesday via a video featuring stars Jonathan Jackson and Hayden Panettiere.

We have a special announcement from @haydenpanettier and @JonathanJackson… The new season of #NashvilleCMT premieres Thursday, January 4 on @CMT. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/t7zGl0VPP3 — Nashville on CMT (@NashvilleCMT) November 14, 2017

After the Season 5 finale, co-showrunner Marshall Herskovitz told TVLine that Rayna’s legacy record label Highway 65 — which suffered greatly after her demise — is down but certainly not out. “There is a chance that Highway 65 will survive, but they’re still facing the same kind of real difficulties record labels face these days.”

Earlier in November, CMT announced that several new characters played by recurring guest stars will grace the screen this season. These include Darius (played by The Affair‘s Josh Stamberg), Sean (Nashville musical contributor Jake Etheridge) and Twig (When We Rise‘s Dylan Arnold).

