Grant Gustin in Wake of The Flash Boss' Suspension, Other Harassment Cases: 'This Can't Become Our New Normal'

Grant Gustin is the latest Arrowverse headliner to speak out in the wake of The Flash and Supergirl co-showrunner Andrew Kreisberg’s suspension.

Warner Bros. TV on Friday suspended Kreisberg — who also holds an EP title on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow — as the studio investigates numerous allegations of endemic sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact (detailed by our sister site Variety).

On the heels of peers such as Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist, Arrow‘s Stephen Amell and Legends of Tomorrow‘s Caity Lotz reacting to the situation, Gustin — sparked by Kreisberg’s suspension but speaking to the much larger wave of sexual misconduct by those who hold power coming to light in recent weeks — said via Instagram, “Hearing of different men, again and again… treating women as if they are less than, and both physically and emotionally abusing them… is not OK. This can’t become our new normal.”

Gustin said that recent events increased his resolve to “be a better man” and ally, especially to those who need support. And to those who have been breaking their tortured silence to come forward with allegations, “I can’t imagine… how much courage and strength it takes. These women are the real superheroes, and they should be treated as such.”