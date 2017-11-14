Gotham's Professor Pyg Goes Hog Wild Over 'People Pies' in Red Band Trailer

Professor Pyg serves Gotham‘s elite some (ahem) food for thought in a “red band” trailer for this week’s episode of the Fox drama.

In “Let Them Eat Pie” (airing Thursday at 8/7c), Professor Pyg (recurring guest star Michael Cerveris) continues to torment Gotham city. The trailer above recounts the villain’s ham-handed ways of making mayhem in recent weeks, before plating its main course — a sneak peek at a fundraiser dinner attended by Penguin, Sofia and others, where Professor Pyg shows up as the chef.

Press play above (after setting aside any meal we might have caught you in the middle of) to get a taste of Pyg’s insidious supper. And be advised: he’s delivering on dinner and a show, as Tony Award winner Cerveris later performs a musical number.

Elsewhere in the episode: Bruce’s partying gets in the way of his relationship with Alfred.

Want more scoop on Gotham, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.