Garret Dillahunt Joins Fear TWD as Series Regular in Season 4

It’s not the role of Negan, but it’s a nice consolation prize: Garret Dillahunt, who memorably lobbied for the role of The Walking Dead’s Biggest Bad, is joining Fear The Walking Dead as a series regular.

Sources confirm to TVLine that the TV vet (who can currently be seen on Fox’s The Gifted) will make his debut in the show’s upcoming fourth season. Details on his character are being kept under lock and key. Information on Season 4 as a whole remains scarce, although exec producer Robert Kirkman did recently announce that sometime next year a crossover will be staged between the The Walking Dead and Fear TWD.

“We want these shows to have their own legs, tell their own stories and be their own thing,” Kirkman said. “I think we’ve finally gotten to a place with Fear the Walking Dead where it has its own identity [and] we can play with some things.“

“There is one character that is going to go from one show, that I will not name, to another show, that I will not name,” he continued. “Now, what does that mean? Because these timelines, like… how does that work? Are we going to see an interesting backstory of a Walking Dead character in Fear the Walking Dead? Or are we going to see a Fear the Walking Dead character show up in The Walking Dead and show a future version of the character?”

The gig reunites Dillahunt with his former (and likely future) Deadwood co-star Kim Dickens.