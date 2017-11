A rare bit of good news for Kevin Spacey: His least favorite TV show is no more.

Hulu has pulled the plug on Difficult People after three Spacey-skewering seasons, TVLine has learned. All told, the caustic, underrated Julie Klausner-Billy-Eichner comedy produced 28 episodes — all of which will continue to stream on Hulu.

The cast also included Andrea Martin, James Urbaniak and Cole Escola. Amy Poehler was among the series’ EPs.