TVLine Items: Nathan Lane on Blacklist, Emmy Rossum Is Angelyne and More

A very special guest is stopping by The Blacklist‘s 100th episode.

Nathan Lane (The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) will appear in the milestone installment as criminal Abraham Stern, who manipulates the desperate into committing illegal and immoral acts so that he can claim his birthright fortune.

“Nathan Lane is someone we’ve wanted to have on The Blacklist for a very long time, so when we started crafting our 100th episode, we decided to try and do something special and write a part specifically with Nathan in mind,” executive producer Jon Bokenkamp said in a statement. “Imagine our excitement when he said yes! We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome him to the Blacklist family of criminals, weirdos and nut-jobs. I promise, watching Nathan Lane and James Spader together on screen is going to be an absolute blast.”

Lane’s episode is slated to air in January on NBC.

* Emmy Rossum (Shameless) will star as mysterious L.A. billboard icon Angelyne in a limited series being developed by the actress and Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, per The Hollywood Reporter. The project — based on the investigative Hollywood Reporter feature which uncovered Angelyne’s real name — does not yet have an outlet attached to it.

* Season 4 of Schitt’s Creek will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 8/7c on Pop. It will be followed by the series premiere of the aerobics comedy Let’s Get Physical, starring Jane Seymour (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman) and AnnaLynne McCord (90210), at 8:30 pm.

* Marlee Matlin (Switched at Birth), Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights) and Colt Prattes (Dirty Dancing) have joined the cast of Sundance Now’s upcoming straight-to-series dramedy This Close, from creators/writers/stars Shoshannah Stern (Supernatural, Weeds) and Josh Feldman. Premiering on the streaming service in early 2018, the show explores the relationship between best friends Kate (Stern), who is newly engaged to Danny (Gilford), and Michael (Feldman), who is attempting to move on from his ex-fiancé Ryan (Prattes).

* The Arrangement Season 2 will premiere Sunday, March 11 at 9 pm on E! Check out a new teaser trailer: