Suits Shocker: Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle Poised to Exit

A big makeover is on the horizon for Suits: Leading man Patrick J. Adams and co-star Meghan Markle are set to depart the USA Network drama at the end of Season 7, Deadline reports. A USA rep declined to comment.

The news comes as production winds down on the back half of Season 7. It should be noted that USA has not yet commissioned an eighth season of Suits, but all signs suggest it will. The cabler is also prepping a Suits spinoff built around Gina Torres’ Jessica.

Contracts for all Suits regulars are set to expire at the end of Season 7, a reality series creator Aaron Korsh remained zen about in a recent interview with Deadline. “They all have things going on in their lives, we’ll see what happens,” he said. “This is true on all long-running shows, and people have things happening in their lives. When Gina left, I could not have predicted that the way her life was going. She loved being on the show, and we loved having her on the show, that’s why we’re doing the spinoff. I would never have guessed that she would want to leave early but she did, and it ended up working out. Even though she left early, look at how often we still see Jessica throughout season six and seven. I’m going to let what happens happens and hope it all works out.”

Speculation about Markle’s Suits future has intensified in the past year in light of her relationship with Prince Harry.