Lord of the Rings Series Lands at Amazon With Multi-Season Commitment Plus a Potential Spinoff

Amazon announced on Monday that it has acquired the global TV rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s celebrated The Lord of the Rings fantasy novels, with a multi-season commitment that includes the potential for an additional spin-off series.

News of the potential acquisition first swirled on Nov. 3, in the wake of Amazon expressing a desire to land its own “Game of Thrones.”

The Amazon Prime Original — which will explore new storylines preceding Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring — will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema (a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment).

“The Lord of the Rings is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen,” Amazon scripted chief Sharon Tal Yguado said in a statement. “We are honored to be working with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line on this exciting collaboration for television and are thrilled to be taking The Lord of the Rings fans on a new epic journey in Middle Earth.”

“We are delighted that Amazon, with its longstanding commitment to literature, is the home of the first-ever multi-season television series for The Lord of the Rings,” said a representative for the Tolkien Estate and Trust and HarperCollins. “Sharon and the team at Amazon Studios have exceptional ideas to bring to the screen previously unexplored stories based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s original writings.”