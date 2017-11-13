Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge to Star in Showtime Drama Pilot City on a Hill

Aldis Hodge is moving several degrees closer to Kevin Bacon: The Underground breakout is set to star opposite Bacon in Showtime’s Boston-based drama pilot City on a Hill, TVLine has learned.

From exec producers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and writer Chuck MacLean, the prospective series is a fictional account of what was referred to as the “Boston Miracle.” In the early ’90s, corruption and racism was the norm in Boston, until an African-American district attorney (Hodge) from Brooklyn arrives in the city, advocating change. He forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran (Bacon) who is invested in maintaining the status quo. Together they take on a family of armored car robbers in a case that eventually upends the city’s criminal justice system.

“Kevin Bacon radiates intelligence and mystery with every role he plays,” Showtime president David Nevins said in a statement. “He is a gifted, mesmerizing actor who will be the perfect partner and foil to Aldis Hodge, one of Hollywood’s rising talents and someone primed to stand at the center of this powerful drama.”

Bacon recently signed on to reprise his role as Valentine McKee in Syfy’s in-the-works revival of Tremors. Should Tremors and City on a Hill earn series orders, sources confirm that The Following alum would be able to juggle both. It’s unclear what all of this means for Bacon’s in-limbo Amazon comedy I Love Dick, which reportedly remains in consideration for a second season.