Grey's Anatomy's 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Fall Finale Is 'Speed Without the Bus'

Buckle up, Grey’s Anatomy fans: The ABC drama is about to deliver another pants-soiling fall finale.

Thursday’s episode (8/7c, ABC) finds Grey Sloan’s entire computer system compromised by a hacker, causing chaos and panic throughout the hospital. Co-showrunner Krista Vernoff likens the William Harper-penned hour to an “edge-of-your-seat action movie,” although Vernoff admits she needed some convincing at first. Grey's Season 14 Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

“When Bill pitched me the hacking [story] I said, ‘Don’t we usually do some great big giant storm or something?'” she recalls with. “And he said, ‘This is a great big giant storm. When people hack hospitals it is a life and death storm.’ It’s incredible what he’s done. It’s completely different tonally from last week’s [nostalgia-soaked 300th episode].”

Co-star Kevin McKidd, who directed the installment, describes the episode as “kind of like Speed [without] the bus,” adding, “It’s a moving freight train, and then it hits this point at the end of the episode where you’re like, ‘What’s going to happen?’ It really is a classic and beautifully done cliffhanger episode.”