The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Battle Kree, Alien-Movie Tropes in Season 5 Promo

Mack does not want the team to split up to explore their creepy outer space whereabouts — and for good reason — in the highly enjoyable (and long-awaited) first promo for Season 5 of ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Season 4 ended with Coulson & Co.’s Framework-foiling victory celebration being cut short by the arrival of stone-cold agents of some sort. Judging by the promo, the team wound up deposited on some sort of space station or ship, where they are presumed to be riding to the other inhabitants’ rescue. Coulson has a few questions about that, though, you will see:

The #AgentsofSHIELD are here to save the world…once they figure out where in the world they are. pic.twitter.com/4b0WNwOSdZ — Agents of SHIELD (@AgentsofSHIELD) November 11, 2017

Kree are also on display, as is another, Alien-like alien. Also, May gets to reveal another not-at-all-surprising skill set, Yo-Yo lets loose with a laser gun, and Mack, as noted above, refuses to fall prey to the No. 1 alien-movie cliche. (But wait, is someone already missing…?)

With Inhumans now out of the way, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. premieres Friday, Dec. 1 at 9/8c.

