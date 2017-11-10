Suits Spinoff: Rebecca Rittenhouse, Morgan Spector Cast in Backdoor Pilot

Rebecca Rittenhouse (The Mindy Project) and Morgan Spector (Homeland) are being fitted for Suits, our sister site Deadline reports.

The pair will guest-star in the USA drama’s upcoming seventh season finale, which is doubling as a backdoor pilot for the series’ proposed spinoff, starring Gina Torres as Chicago transplant Jessica Pearson.

Rittenhouse will reportedly play attorney Keri Allen, the “unofficial right hand” of Spector’s Bobby Golec, the mayor of Chicago. According to the report, both actors are expected to be series regulars, should the spinoff be ordered to series.

Rittenhouse’s previous TV credits include roles on Red Band Society and Blood & Oil, while Spector is known for his work on The Mist, Person of Interest and Boardwalk Empire.

“The powerhouse character of Jessica Pearson, expertly brought to life by the incomparable Gina Torres, has won the hearts of television fans everywhere,” Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, recently said in a statement. “USA Network is beyond thrilled to work with Gina, [series creator] Aaron Korsh, the entire Suits producing team and our partners at UCP to explore the exciting next phase of Jessica’s story.”

Your thoughts on Suits‘ potential spinoff? Drop ’em in a comment below.