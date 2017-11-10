Pamela Adlon 'Devastated and In Shock' Following Louis C.K. Admission

One of Louis C.K.‘s longtime collaborators has broken her silence after this week’s stunning revelations.

Pamela Adlon — who worked with C.K. on the FX comedies Louie and Better Things — issued a statement on Friday that says, “My family and I are devastated and in shock after the admission of abhorrent behavior by my friend and partner, Louis C.K. I feel deep sorrow and empathy for the women who have come forward. I am asking for privacy at this time for myself and my family. I am processing and grieving and hope to say more as soon as I am able.”

C.K. has admitted to several instances of sexual misconduct alleged by five women in The New York Times this week, who say that C.K. masturbated in front of them without their consent. FX has since cut all ties with C.K., saying he will no longer serve as executive producer on any FX series, including Adlon’s Better Things.

Adlon has worked closely with C.K. for years, co-starring as his wife in the 2006 HBO comedy Lucky Louie and later appearing as his sometime love interest on C.K.’s acclaimed FX comedy Louie. She and C.K. also co-created FX’s Better Things, which stars Adlon and is currently airing its second season. C.K. wrote or co-wrote all 10 of Better Things‘ Season 2 episodes, with Adlon directing all 10.