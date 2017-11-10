ABC Orders More Kevin (Probably) Episodes, More Scripts for The Mayor

ABC is giving a vote of confidence to two of its freshman series.

The network has ordered three more episodes of the Jason Ritter-led spiritual drama Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, according to our sister site Variety, taking its Season 1 total to 15 episodes. Ritter stars as an aimless slacker who’s given a divine mission to find righteous souls around the world; Kimberly Hebert Gregory co-stars as his celestial guide Yvette, with JoAnna Garcia Swisher playing Kevin’s sister Amy.

Additionally, ABC has commissioned three more scripts for its new comedy The Mayor, which stars Brandon Micheal Hall as Courtney Rose, an aspiring rapper who’s elected mayor of his California hometown after a publicity stunt gone wrong. Yvette Nicole Brown plays Courtney’s mom Dina, and Glee alum Lea Michele plays Courtney’s chief of staff Val.

Kevin premiered last month in ABC’s famously problematic Tuesdays-at-10 time slot to 4.2 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, and then waned for four straight weeks, most recently stabilizing at 2.9 mil/0.7. The Mayor similarly debuted to 4.1 mil and a 1.2, but at last count did 2.6 mil and a 0.7 — the weakest performer on ABC’s Tuesday sitcom block, despite eliciting quite favorable pre-season reviews.

Are you happy to see more of Kevin saving the world? Does The Mayor get your vote? Give us your take on these two freshmen in the comments.