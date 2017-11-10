Jaime Ray Newman Books Magicians Arc Ahead of Debut in Marvel's Punisher

Jaime Ray Newman is set to cast a spell on The Magicians.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the alum of such series as Bates Motel, Eureka and Eastwick will guest-star in multiple Season 3 episodes of the Syfy drama as Irene McAllistair, a member of Brakebills’ Board of Trustees who has known Dean Fogg for many years. Irene is also part of an old and powerful family of magicians.

Newman’s casting comes on the heels of geek goddess Felicia Day booking the role of Poppy, a dragon expert.

The Magicians Season 3 is due to arrive in January 2018.

Newman can next be seen as a series regular in Marvel’s The Punisher, starring Jon Bernthal and releasing Friday, Nov. 17 on Netflix. In addition to the above, her previous TV credits include Wicked City, Major Crimes, Bosch, Grimm and Drop Dead Diva.

