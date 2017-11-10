Arrow-verse EP Andrew Kreisberg Suspended by Warner Bros. TV Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Warner Bros. TV has suspended Arrow-verse executive producer Andrew Kreisberg as it investigates numerous allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact.

“We have recently been made aware of allegations of misconduct against Andrew Kreisberg,” Warner Bros. TV Group said in a statement. “We have suspended Mr. Kreisberg and are conducting an internal investigation. We take all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously, and are committed to creating a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions.”

Kreisberg’s suspension continues a month-plus stretch during which filmmaker Harvey Weinstein, as well as actors including Kevin Spacey, Jeremy Piven, Ed Westwick and Louis C.K., have been met with assorted claims of sexual misconduct, harassment and sometimes assault.

As detailed by our sister site Variety after interviewing 19 sources, Kreisberg — who serves as a co-showrunner on Supergirl and The Flash, but also holds an EP title on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow — engaged in inappropriate physical contact and endemic sexual harassment over a number of years, either by touching and sometimes kissing people without their permission, or regularly making sexualized comments about or to female colleagues and employees.

Kreisberg refutes the allegations detailed by Variety, saying, alternately, “I have made comments on women’s appearances and clothes in my capacity as an executive producer, but they were not sexualized,” and: “I have proudly mentored both male and female colleagues for many years. But never in what I believe to be an unwanted way and certainly never in a sexual way.”

One high-level, female producer brought her concerns about Kreisberg to a senior executive at Berlanti Productions, but, “There was zero response,” she said. “Nothing happened. Nothing changed.”

In a statement to Variety, Berlanti Productions’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter said, “We were recently made aware of some deeply troubling allegations regarding one of our showrunners. We have been encouraging and fully cooperating with the investigation into this by Warner Bros. There is nothing more important to us than the safety and well-being of our cast, crew, writers, producers and any staff.

“We do not tolerate harassment,” the statement continued, “and are committed to doing everything we can to make an environment that’s safe to work in and safe to speak up about if it isn’t.”

Again, Variety has the detailed accounts from the many sources who asked not to be named for fear of professional reprisal.