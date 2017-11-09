The Good Doctor: Eric Winter Checks In

The Good Doctor‘s San Jose St. Bonaventure hospital is beefing up its surgical staff.

ABC’s hit freshman drama has added Eric Winter (Rosewood, Witches of East End) to its Season 1 cast in a recurring role, our sister site Deadline is reporting. Winter will play Dr. Matt Coyle, a young physician who charms the hospital’s staff at first, but soon puts one of the staffers in an awkward position.

Winter already has some TV medical experience: He most recently played medical examiner Adrian Webb on Fox’s procedural Rosewood, which was cancelled earlier this year, and doctor Dash Gardiner on the Lifetime supernatural soap Witches of East End. Winter also appeared as Rex Brady on the NBC daytime soap Days of Our Lives from 2002 to 2005.

The Good Doctor, starring Freddie Highmore as a gifted surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, is this fall’s breakout hit, averaging more than 10 million total viewers in its Mondays-at-10 timeslot. ABC has already picked it up for a full season of 18 episodes.