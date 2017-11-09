Supergirl Casts Laurie Metcalf as [Spoiler]'s Estranged Mother

Supergirl is staging another unexpected family reunion in the new year.

Laurie Metcalf has landed a guest spot on The CW drama, playing the estranged mother of Jeremy Jordan’s Winn Schott, TVLine has learned. We’ll meet her in the 15th episode of the season, which will air sometime in 2018. Supergirl previously introduced Winn’s father, the villainous Toyman, during Season 1. (Let’s hope this reunion goes more smoothly.)

News of Metcalf’s casting was first mentioned, rather casually, in a Vanity Fair feature, which claimed that Metcalf initially showed interest the part “so her youngest child can meet her idol Melissa Benoist.”

Best known for playing Roseanne‘s Jackie Harris from 1988 to 1997 — a three-time Emmy-winning role she’s reprising in ABC’s 2018 revival — Metcalf’s small-screen work also includes roles on HBO’s Getting On, CBS’ The Big Bang Theory and ABC’s Desperate Housewives, all of which earned her additional nominations.

Your thoughts on this surprising-yet-solid addition to the Supergirl family? Drop ’em in a comment below.