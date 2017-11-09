TVLine Items: Patti Labelle's Star Arc, #OneChicago Vet Cops Role and More

Grammy winners Patti LaBelle and Brandy Norwood are set to guest-star on Fox’s Star this spring in multi-episode arcs.

Labelle will play Carlotta Brown’s (Queen Latifah) tough but loving mother, Christine, while Norwood has been cast as Carlotta’s younger sister, Cassie.

Labelle’s previous TV credits include Daytime Divas (as well as Fox’s own Empire, playing herself), while Norwood had long runs on The Game and Moesha, plus arcs on 90210 and Drop Dead Diva.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well..

* Monica Barbaro (Chicago Justice, UnREAL) has landed the female lead in Netflix’s father-son cop dramedy The Good Cop, opposite Tony Danza and Josh Groban. She will play Detective Cara Vasquez, the newest recruit on the All-City Homicide Task Force, our sister site Deadline reports.

* CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery, following its midseason finale this Sunday, Nov. 12, will resume Season 1 on Sunday, Jan. 7.

* HBO’s High Maintenance returns for Season 2 on Friday, Jan. 19 at 11/10c.

* Bravo Media has renewed its deal with late night talk show host and Emmy-winning producer Andy Cohen for another three years.

* TBS’ The Detour will return for Season 3 on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 10:30/9:30c. Watch a teaser trailer below: